Four New Features Coming to Apple Reminders and Notes

Four productivity improvements are coming to Apple Notes and Reminders in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26.



In Reminders, Apple Intelligence can now suggest relevant tasks and items automatically, such as to-dos pulled from emails or notes, or grocery items based on your habits and patterns. These suggestions are contextual, personalized, and designed to reduce the friction of capturing tasks manually.

Beyond that, Reminders can now intelligently organize your lists by automatically categorizing related tasks into grouped sections—such as separating groceries, errands, or work-related items—without the need for manual sorting.

One of the standout features coming to the Notes app is the ability to record phone conversations directly from the Phone app. These recordings are not only saved to Notes, but are also transcribed automatically, making it easy to reference or share a summary of the call later.

In addition, Apple is introducing support for Markdown export, allowing users to save notes as Markdown (.md) files for greater compatibility with third-party writing tools or for archiving notes in a clean, portable format. Previously, the only export format option was PDF.