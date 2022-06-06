Apple Previews New 'Freeform' App to Work Collaboratively

Apple today previewed an all-new app called Freeform to work collaboratively on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



The Freeform app offers a flexible digital canvass to work collaboratively in real-time via FaceTime, featuring full support for the Apple Pencil when using an ‌iPad‌. Users can add images, notes, scribbles, documents, web links, PDFs, and more, and view others' contributions as they add content or make edits.

Collaborators can start a session from ‌FaceTime‌ and see the updates from other users directly in a Messages thread. Freeform will come to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura later this year.