Apple Previews New 'Freeform' App to Work Collaboratively

by
Apple today previewed an all-new app called Freeform to work collaboratively on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The Freeform app offers a flexible digital canvass to work collaboratively in real-time via FaceTime, featuring full support for the Apple Pencil when using an ‌iPad‌. Users can add images, notes, scribbles, documents, web links, PDFs, and more, and view others' contributions as they add content or make edits.

Collaborators can start a session from ‌FaceTime‌ and see the updates from other users directly in a Messages thread. Freeform will come to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura later this year.

Top Rated Comments

GhostOS Avatar
GhostOS
1 hour ago at 11:51 am
RIP all the current premium iPadOS collaborating apps that are demanding subscription payments.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Danfango Avatar
Danfango
1 hour ago at 11:48 am
That makes those of us fed up of GoodNotes sync issues very happy ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
walterpaisley Avatar
walterpaisley
1 hour ago at 11:50 am
This is going to be somewhat useless for business collaboration if there's no web accessible version for non-Mac users. Hopefully they release a web-enabled version like they already have for Pages etc.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PsykX Avatar
PsykX
50 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
Microsoft had Whiteboard, and it's okay but far from what Apple could have done with a creative app like that.

I was really surprised it did not exist yet. Good to see this thing !
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
qacjared Avatar
qacjared
1 hour ago at 11:50 am
I wonder what Disney thinks of this name.

Disney owns a channel called Freeform, formerly named ABC Family.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
1 hour ago at 11:41 am
Very excited to try this out!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
