AirPods Getting Automatic Switching Between Devices, Spatial Audio for Surround Sound Experience

Apple today announced that AirPods will be getting a few new software-based features, including automatic switching between devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. And the higher-end AirPods Pro are getting a new "spatial audio" feature that promises to deliver an immersive surround sound experience, similar to that in a cinema or home theater.



For an authentic surround sound experience, the sound field needs to stay fixed even when you move your head. AirPods will be able to use the built-in accelerometer to track the motion of your head, remapping the sound field so it stays anchored to your device even as your head moves or when the bus you are riding on turns the corner.