iOS 26 Gets New 'Adaptive Power' Option to Extend Battery Life

With iOS 26, Apple added a new feature called Adaptive Power that joins Low Power Mode as a power management option.



Available in the iPhone's battery settings, Adaptive Power is designed to make small performance adjustments that will improve battery life.

Apple says that some of these options include lowering display brightness or allowing some activities to "take a little longer." The feature is also designed to turn on Low Power Mode automatically when your battery hits 20 percent, depending on what you're doing.

This appears to be the battery saving feature that was rumored ahead of the debut of ‌iOS 26‌, and it will specifically help extend battery life on the iPhone 17 Air models.

It is an opt-in feature that can be turned on all the time, allowing your ‌iPhone‌ to continually manage power usage to optimize for battery life.