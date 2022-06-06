Apple Announces WatchOS 9 With Updated Notifications, Enhanced Fitness and Sleep Tracking Features, More

Apple today announced watchOS 9 for Apple Watch, including new watch faces, notifications, a new Podcasts app, Sleep Stages, and more.



WatchOS 9 has a few new fitness features like a vertical oscillation metric, which measures how much you move up and down. There are also training experiences inspired by high-performing athletes.

There's a big update to the Sleep app coming as well, with a new feature called Sleep Stages. The Apple Watch and WatchOS 9 can determine what stage of sleep you're in, thanks to machine learning models.

More to follow...