Everything Apple Announced at Today's WWDC 2022 Keynote in 13 Minutes

Apple today held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who did not get a chance to see the live stream and don't want to spend the time watching it later, we've condensed everything Apple announced into just 13 minutes, providing a quick overview of everything notable.

In addition to our video, we've also rounded up all of our coverage of Apple's announcements to give you a complete overview of everything new that's worth knowing about.

iOS 16

iPadOS 16

macOS Ventura

watchOS 9

M2 Chip and MacBook Announcements

Other Stories

Rewatch the Keynote

For those who do want to watch the full keynote, a replay is available in the Apple TV app, on Apple's Events website, and on YouTube.

