Everything Apple Announced at Today's WWDC 2022 Keynote in 13 Minutes
Apple today held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.
It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who did not get a chance to see the live stream and don't want to spend the time watching it later, we've condensed everything Apple announced into just 13 minutes, providing a quick overview of everything notable.
In addition to our video, we've also rounded up all of our coverage of Apple's announcements to give you a complete overview of everything new that's worth knowing about.
iOS 16
- Apple Announces iOS 16: First Look at New Features
- iOS 16 Brings New Lock Screen Personalization Features, Including Widgets
- iOS 16 Drops Support for iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Original iPhone SE and More
- iOS 16 Includes Fitness App As Standard, No Apple Watch Necessary
- Apple Says Public Betas of iOS 16, macOS Ventura, and More Available in July
- iOS 16 Bringing Support for Web Push Notifications Next Year
- Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to Developers
- iOS 16 Will Let You Lock Your Hidden and Recently Deleted Photos Albums
- iOS 16 Brings New Personalized Spatial Audio Feature That Uses TrueDepth Camera
- iOS 16 Lets You Enable Keyboard Haptics for Vibrations as You Type
- iOS 16 Will Require Apps to Ask Users for Permission to Access the Clipboard
- iOS 16 Lets Siri Hang Up Calls, Add Emojis to Texts and More
- iOS 16 Introduces Safety Check to Help Users in Abusive Relationships
- iOS 16 Makes It Easier to Share Photos With Family Using New Shared iCloud Library
- iOS 16 Adds Support for Landscape Face ID
- Apple Maps Gaining Support for Multi-Stop Routing in iOS 16 and Expanding New Maps to 11 More Countries
- Security Fixes Won't Require Full iOS Update in iOS 16, Will Be Installed Automatically
- iOS 16 Lets You Use Third-Party Two-Factor Authentication Apps With Built-In Passwords Feature
- iOS 16 Finally Lets You See Your WiFi Network Password
- iOS 16 Brings New iPhone 13 Camera Features for Portraits and Cinematic Mode
iPadOS 16
- Apple Announces iPadOS 16, Featuring New Lock Screen, Enhanced Multitasking, Weather App, and More
- Apple Previews New 'Freeform' App to Work Collaboratively
- Apple Debuts App Windows, Full External Display Support, and More for M1 iPads
- iPad Finally Gains Weather App With iPadOS 16
- iOS 16 Lock Screen Customizations Not Coming to iPadOS 16
macOS Ventura
- Apple Introduces macOS Ventura: First Look at New Features
- Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS 13 Ventura to Developers
- macOS Ventura Drops Support for Older Macs, Works With 2017 and Later Machines
- Clock and Weather Come to the Mac With macOS Ventura
- macOS 13 Ventura Lets You Use Your iPhone's Camera as a Webcam
watchOS 9
- Apple Announces watchOS 9 With Updated Watch Faces, Enhanced Fitness and Sleep Tracking Features, More
- watchOS 9 Drops Support for Apple Watch Series 3
- Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 9 to Developers
M2 Chip and MacBook Announcements
- Apple Announces M2 Chip With Support for Up to 24GB Memory
- Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More
- Apple Announces Updated 13-inch MacBook Pro With New M2 Chip
- Apple Store Back Up With Previews of New M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Preorders Next Month
- M2 MacBooks Still Officially Support Only a Single External Display
- Redesigned MacBook Air With New Starlight and Midnight Colors Revealed in First Hands-On Photos
- iOS 16 Makes it Easier to Delete Duplicate Photos Clogging Up Your Library
- iOS 16 Makes It Easier to Manage AirPods Settings
- You Can Edit or Unsend an iMessage Up to 15 Minutes After Sending in iOS 16
- M1 MacBook Air Gets No Price Drop, 8-Core GPU No Longer an Option
Other Stories
- WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More
- Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More
- Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 16 to Developers
- Apple Releasing 35W Power Adapter With Dual USB-C Ports in Standard and Compact Sizes
- Apple Lists MagSafe Cable in Four Colors for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro for $49
