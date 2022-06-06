Everything Apple Announced at Today's WWDC 2022 Keynote in 13 Minutes

by

Apple today held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who did not get a chance to see the live stream and don't want to spend the time watching it later, we've condensed everything Apple announced into just 13 minutes, providing a quick overview of everything notable.

In addition to our video, we've also rounded up all of our coverage of Apple's announcements to give you a complete overview of everything new that's worth knowing about.

iOS 16

iPadOS 16

macOS Ventura

watchOS 9

M2 Chip and MacBook Announcements

Other Stories

Rewatch the Keynote

For those who do want to watch the full keynote, a replay is available in the Apple TV app, on Apple's Events website, and on YouTube.


Stay Tuned to MacRumors

Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors this week because we're going to be sharing in-depth videos and articles highlighting all of the new features in the software updates that Apple introduced today.

We'll also be publishing roundups, guides, and how tos on everything that you need to know about the new software, and we'll have coverage of each new feature as we delve further into the updates.

they announced a LOT today. sheesh.
Only 4 new Watch faces...is this a joke?
I have a feeling we're getting a new re-design Apple Watch later this Fall. Apple is saving the new Apple Watch face for that event. There might be a re-design in screen ratio?
Only 4 new Watch faces...is this a joke?

I was hoping for some new cool picture editing features. Getting the "object" in a picture by long-touching it is cool.

I didn't notice any talk about AR/VR or using Lidar to scan objects.
