Apple Maps Gaining Support for Multi-Stop Routing in iOS 16 and Expanding New Maps to 11 More Countries

by

Apple Maps is gaining support for multi-stop routing later this fall with iOS 16, while the updated ‌Apple Maps‌ experience will be expanding to 11 more countries.

apple maps 3d feature
Later this fall, users will have the ability to plan trips with up to 15 stops and sync the trip between their iPhone and Mac. In addition, ‌Apple Maps‌ will soon be able to provide transit updates to users, including how much their journey will cost, the ability to add transit cards to Wallet, check low balances, and replenish transit cards.

The new ‌Apple Maps‌ is also expanding to 11 countries, including the following:

  • Belgium
  • France
  • Israel
  • Liechtenstein
  • Luxembourg
  • Monaco
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Palestinian Territories
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Switzerland

Related Roundup: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
46 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
Honestly, with such a home runs in many device categories, I was for sure thinking we'd see the "highly requested" offline maps, too. Good updates, though.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheDailyApple Avatar
TheDailyApple
44 minutes ago at 01:46 pm
Multi stop routing is something I’ve been waiting on for a while. Glad it’s finally here.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pre86 Avatar
Pre86
28 minutes ago at 02:03 pm

Honestly, with such a home runs in many device categories, I was for sure thinking we'd see the "highly requested" offline maps, too. Good updates, though.
Me too, however, the more I've thought about how nonsensical it is that it isn't available (consider for example that there is typically zero cellular coverage in national parks or in areas where an offline map would be helpful from a safety / emergency perspective) the more I'm apt to believe it has less to do with technical limitations and probably something contractual. Since they still license a large portion of their map data from third party providers (like TomTom), I wonder if there is something in those licensing agreements which prevents them from allowing for downloading map data.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sentiblue Avatar
sentiblue
29 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
I'm not sure if multi-stop routing is a feature to brag about. This feature was available 20 years ago when Microsoft Streets was still on a CD. I remember helping my brother taking photos of homes he provided insurance for. One day alone I visited dozens of places to take photos with driving instructions printed on nearly 30 pages. There was no such thing as smartphone back then.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roncron Avatar
roncron
36 minutes ago at 01:55 pm
Thank God. Been wanting this feature for years. This will make it easier to plan a route that’s different than the automatic options you get when you can only specify your final destination.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPad Pro Big Ol Logo

Apple Aiming to Make iPad More Mac-Like With iPadOS 16 Multitasking Changes

Thursday June 2, 2022 9:33 am PDT by
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
Read Full Article390 comments
top stories 4jun2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Rumors + iPhone 14 Pro With Always-On Display?

Saturday June 4, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery. This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
Read Full Article12 comments
macbook air rounded mock yellow

Gurman: MacBook Air Not Expected to Come in a Range of iMac-Like Colors

Friday June 3, 2022 5:15 pm PDT by
The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models. Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting...
Read Full Article216 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

iPhone 14 Lineup Expected to Start With Increased 6GB of RAM

Thursday June 2, 2022 6:27 am PDT by
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X. If the report proves to be accurate, the...
Read Full Article117 comments