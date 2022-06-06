Apple Maps Gaining Support for Multi-Stop Routing in iOS 16 and Expanding New Maps to 11 More Countries

Apple Maps is gaining support for multi-stop routing later this fall with iOS 16, while the updated ‌Apple Maps‌ experience will be expanding to 11 more countries.



Later this fall, users will have the ability to plan trips with up to 15 stops and sync the trip between their iPhone and Mac. In addition, ‌Apple Maps‌ will soon be able to provide transit updates to users, including how much their journey will cost, the ability to add transit cards to Wallet, check low balances, and replenish transit cards.

The new ‌Apple Maps‌ is also expanding to 11 countries, including the following: