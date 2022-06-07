iOS 16 Lets You Easily Fix Duplicate Contacts

by

If your Contacts app is riddled with duplicates that you haven't been able to fix, iOS 16 has a solution. The update includes a dedicated feature for merging duplicate contacts, solving problems with multiple contacts once and for all.

ios 16 contacts merge duplicates
In the ‌iOS 16‌ Contacts app, if you have more than one contact card for the same person, the app will automatically detect the duplicate and let you know that duplicates were found.

The "Duplicates Found" interface is at the top of the app, and if you tap it, the Contacts app is able to merge all of the duplicate contact cards into one.

ios 16 merge duplicate contacts
Prior to now, there was no built-in way to quickly manage duplicate contacts in the iOS Contacts app, so the new ‌iOS 16‌ feature should be a relief for those dealing with Contacts issues. This feature did previously exist on the Mac, but it was not available on iOS devices.

Related Roundup: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

No5tromo Avatar
No5tromo
59 minutes ago at 10:46 am
Feels like they're finally focusing on needed refinements with iOS 16, let's hope it won't turn out to be another bug fest.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
robertpetry Avatar
robertpetry
59 minutes ago at 10:47 am
This is awesome. I have a bunch of duplicates because of previous intentions with LinkedIn, Facebook, multiple Outlook databases, 2 different personal email contact lists, etc.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
40 minutes ago at 11:05 am
it is curious how I have accumulated 1-2 duplicated contacts for almost every contact on average in my phone list at some point in time. iCloud bug?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
42 minutes ago at 11:03 am
Very nice! I wish there was a better way to manage contacts with Focus modes.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
1 hour ago at 10:45 am
Helps if people have organization issues with their contacts.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sahni130 Avatar
sahni130
54 minutes ago at 10:51 am
I hope I don't regret my words later but all these little improvements might just make it the best iOS release in recent memory.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1663 comments
m2 macbook air keyboard

Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article329 comments
ios 16 features collage

Apple Announces iOS 16: First Look at New Features

Monday June 6, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more. Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Read Full Article87 comments
top stories 4jun2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Rumors + iPhone 14 Pro With Always-On Display?

Saturday June 4, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery. This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
Read Full Article12 comments
Apple WWDC22 MacBook Pro 13 multitasking demo 220606 big

Apple Announces Updated 13-inch MacBook Pro With New M2 Chip

Monday June 6, 2022 11:17 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring Apple's next-generation custom M2 chip. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is essentially a processor bump, with the design and other hardware features identical to the previous model. Built using second-generation 5-nanometer technology, Apple's M2 chip improves upon the M1 in every respect, with a 18 percent faster CPU, a 35...
Read Full Article125 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more. The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...
Read Full Article89 comments