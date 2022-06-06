iOS 16 Lock Screen Customizations Not Coming to iPadOS 16
With iOS 16, Apple is giving users unprecedented levels of customization for the Lock Screen, letting them change the font and colors, add widgets, and so much more. None of those customization features, however, are coming to iPadOS 16.
While in most releases, iOS and iPadOS share many of the same features, this year there seems to be a larger separation between the two platforms. On iPadOS 16, at least in its initial first beta, users can not customize their lock screen with custom widgets, colors, and themes. Instead, Apple has just changed the default font for the clock.
Despite iPadOS 16 missing out on the lock screen customization features, it remains a significant release. Most notably, Apple has brought window support for M1-based iPads with a new feature called "Stage Manager." iPadOS 16 also beings desktop-class app features to the iPad such as new context menus, undo and redo in more apps, and more.
iPadOS 16 and iOS 16, alongside watchOS 9 and macOS Ventura, are available to developers for beta testing, with public betas planned for each in July.
Popular Stories
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery.
This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models.
Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting...
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X.
If the report proves to be accurate, the...
Top Rated Comments
Put simply: WHY?