iOS 16 Lock Screen Customizations Not Coming to iPadOS 16

With iOS 16, Apple is giving users unprecedented levels of customization for the Lock Screen, letting them change the font and colors, add widgets, and so much more. None of those customization features, however, are coming to iPadOS 16.



While in most releases, iOS and iPadOS share many of the same features, this year there seems to be a larger separation between the two platforms. On iPadOS 16, at least in its initial first beta, users can not customize their lock screen with custom widgets, colors, and themes. Instead, Apple has just changed the default font for the clock.

Despite iPadOS 16 missing out on the lock screen customization features, it remains a significant release. Most notably, Apple has brought window support for M1-based iPads with a new feature called "Stage Manager." iPadOS 16 also beings desktop-class app features to the iPad such as new context menus, undo and redo in more apps, and more.

iPadOS 16 and ‌iOS 16‌, alongside watchOS 9 and macOS Ventura, are available to developers for beta testing, with public betas planned for each in July.

