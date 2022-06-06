iOS 16 Lock Screen Customizations Not Coming to iPadOS 16

by

With iOS 16, Apple is giving users unprecedented levels of customization for the Lock Screen, letting them change the font and colors, add widgets, and so much more. None of those customization features, however, are coming to iPadOS 16.

ipados 16 lock screen
While in most releases, iOS and iPadOS share many of the same features, this year there seems to be a larger separation between the two platforms. On iPadOS 16, at least in its initial first beta, users can not customize their lock screen with custom widgets, colors, and themes. Instead, Apple has just changed the default font for the clock.

Despite iPadOS 16 missing out on the lock screen customization features, it remains a significant release. Most notably, Apple has brought window support for M1-based iPads with a new feature called "Stage Manager." iPadOS 16 also beings desktop-class app features to the iPad such as new context menus, undo and redo in more apps, and more.

iPadOS 16 and ‌iOS 16‌, alongside watchOS 9 and macOS Ventura, are available to developers for beta testing, with public betas planned for each in July.

Top Rated Comments

joshseibert Avatar
joshseibert
33 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
It’s this kind of inconsistency that confuses me.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infinitejest Avatar
infinitejest
33 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
This is bananas. They always leave out key iOS features for no reason.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Harrycooke Avatar
Harrycooke
33 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
This way they can use it as a brand new feature coming to iPads for iPadOS 17!
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
33 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
Well this is a big disappointment!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Leon Ze Professional Avatar
Leon Ze Professional
25 minutes ago at 02:05 pm
"None of those customisation features, however are coming to iPadOS 16"

Put simply: WHY?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rudy69 Avatar
Rudy69
30 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
Did they 'split it' from iOS just so they could explain why they don't give it all the new features right away? lol
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

