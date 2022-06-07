watchOS 9 Expands VoIP Calling on Apple Watch Beyond FaceTime Audio
Apple this week announced that watchOS 9 will allow users to make VoIP calls directly from an Apple Watch via supported third-party apps.
During its WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple said that users will be able to start, end, or mute VoIP calls from the Apple Watch in supported apps like Webex. This feature will allow Apple Watch users to answer VoIP calls right from their wrist, and it is made possible by Apple expanding its CallKit framework for developers to watchOS 9.
Apple has not shared any additional details about this feature at this time, and it remains to be seen if some of the most popular apps with VoIP calling like WhatsApp offer this functionality on the Apple Watch over the coming months.
It is already possible to make calls over Wi-Fi on the Apple Watch via FaceTime Audio in the Phone app, and expanded support for VoIP calling in watchOS 9 will give Apple Watch users more options going forward. watchOS 9 is currently available in beta for developers and will be released to all users in the fall — likely in September.
Popular Stories
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event.
A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more.
Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus
An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro...
Apple today held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who did...
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update.
An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more.
The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...