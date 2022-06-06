M1 MacBook Air Gets No Price Drop, 8-Core GPU No Longer an Option
Apple today introduced the 2022 MacBook Air, which features a redesign and an updated chip. The new machine includes a MacBook Pro-like chassis, a larger display, support for more memory, and the M2 chip.
Those features bring an increased price tag, with Apple selling the updated M2 MacBook Air at $1199 for the low-end version. Typically new devices bring price cuts for older devices that stay in the lineup, but that's not the case for the MacBook Air.
Apple is continuing to sell the prior-generation M1 MacBook Air for $999, which is the same price as before. There have been no price cuts for the M1 MacBook Air, and the lineup starts at $999.
The M1 MacBook Air is Apple's cheapest notebook, and it has not been updated in any way. It continues to feature an 8-core M1 CPU and a 7-core GPU, with no 8-core GPU option available anymore.
Apple's new entry-level M2 machine that's priced at $1199 features an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD with the upgraded version with an 8-core GPU, 10-core GPU, and 512GB SSD priced at $1499.
Apple is also selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip and that machine is priced starting at $1299, $100 more expensive than the base M2 MacBook Air.
