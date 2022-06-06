iOS 16 Lets You Enable Keyboard Haptics for Vibrations as You Type

Like Android, Apple will let users enable vibrations on the native stock iOS keyboard for each tap, providing a physical confirmation for users as they type.



Apple says these vibrations help serve as a "confirmation" as a user types. The new feature is part of a broader slate of changes coming to the keyboard on iOS 16, including support for 19 new languages in Emoji search and improvements to the experience for Chinese users.

‌iOS 16‌ is a massive release for the iPhone that lets users entirely customize their Lock Screen and changes across the system. Apple just wrapped up WWDC, so be sure to stick around for MacRumors for full coverage of all the new updates and announcements.