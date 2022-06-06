Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 16 to Developers

Now that the WWDC keynote event is over, Apple has started seeding new software updates to developers. tvOS 16, the newest version of the tvOS operating system for the Apple TV 4K and HD, is now available. tvOS 16 was not previewed at the event, but there is indeed a new beta.



Developers can download the new tvOS 16 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode.

tvOS 16 is limited to developers right now, but Apple will provide a public beta of the software to public beta testers later this summer. tvOS 16 is expected to be released this fall alongside iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9.