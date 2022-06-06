Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 16 to Developers

Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Now that the WWDC keynote event is over, Apple has started seeding new software updates to developers. tvOS 16, the newest version of the tvOS operating system for the Apple TV 4K and HD, is now available. tvOS 16 was not previewed at the event, but there is indeed a new beta.

apple tv 4k design triad
Developers can download the new tvOS 16 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode.

tvOS 16 is limited to developers right now, but Apple will provide a public beta of the software to public beta testers later this summer. tvOS 16 is expected to be released this fall alongside iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9.

Top Rated Comments

Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
44 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
They didn’t even say a word about it
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
satchmo Avatar
satchmo
29 minutes ago at 12:31 pm
The announcement of 'Matter' seemed like filler news. This was months, maybe even years ago.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
40 minutes ago at 12:21 pm
I am guessing all this beta will have is the new Apple TV app experience that was presented during the iOS 16 portion of the presentation, which are (Lock Screen is obviously not a thing on tvOS but somewhere on the TV app):


[HEADING=3]Sports: Live updates on Lock Screen[/HEADING]
When you can’t watch your favorite sports matchups, Live Activities allow you to follow along right on your Lock Screen with scores and play by play.
[HEADING=3]Video-Forward Featuring on the Apple TV+ tab[/HEADING]
Rich video previews at the top of the Apple TV+ tab help you discover your next favorite Apple Original.
[HEADING=3]HDR10+ support[/HEADING]
The latest generation of high dynamic range technology is now supported in the Apple TV app.
And some of these for the Home app:


[HEADING=3]All-new Home app[/HEADING]
The Home app has an all‑new design that makes it easier to navigate, organize, view, and control all your accessories. Improvements to the underlying architecture enhance your smart home’s performance and make it more efficient and reliable.
[HEADING=3]Whole-house view[/HEADING]
See your entire home at a glance in the redesigned Home tab. Rooms and favorite accessories are integrated into the app’s main tab, giving you easier access to accessories you use most.
[HEADING=3]Categories[/HEADING]
Categories for Lights, Climate, Security, Speakers and TVs, and Water let you quickly access all the relevant accessories organized by room, along with more detailed status information.
[HEADING=3]New camera view[/HEADING]
Up to four camera views are displayed front and center in the Home tab, and with just a scroll, you can see any additional camera views in your home.
[HEADING=3]Tile design[/HEADING]
Accessory tiles have been redesigned so the different accessories are more visually recognizable through shape and color. Accessories can be controlled directly from their tiles by tapping the tile’s icon, or you can tap the accessory name for more detailed controls.
[HEADING=3]Updated architecture[/HEADING]
Enhancements to the underlying architecture enable faster, more reliable performance, especially for homes with many smart accessories. Communicate with and control connected accessories more efficiently from multiple devices at the same time using the Home app.
[HEADING=3]Widgets on the Lock Screen[/HEADING]
New widgets on the iPhone Lock Screen let you see the status of your home and quickly access your favorite accessories right from the Lock Screen.
[HEADING=3]Matter support[/HEADING]
Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms. Matter will allow you to choose from even more compatible smart home accessories and control them with the Home app and Siri on Apple devices.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrr Avatar
mrr
5 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
Apple sure has not been putting much effort into Apple TV OS.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVreporter Avatar
TVreporter
38 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
TVOs wasn't even mentioned during the Keynote. …
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
