Leaker Reveals Amount of RAM in iPhone 17 Through iPhone 17 Pro Max

Three out of four iPhone 17 models will feature more RAM than the equivalent iPhone 16 models, according to a new leak that aligns with previous rumors.



The all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with 12GB of RAM, according to Fixed Focus Digital, an account with more than two million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The account was seemingly first to reveal the name of the iPhone 16e before the device was announced, so their latest information has merit, but they do not have a lengthy track record yet.

The base model iPhone 17 will have 8GB of RAM, matching the amount included in all iPhone 16 models, according to the account.

Here is an overview of Fixed Focus Digital's RAM expectations:

iPhone 17 : 8GB

: 8GB iPhone 17 Air : 12GB

: 12GB iPhone 17 Pro : 12GB

: 12GB iPhone 17 Pro Max: 12GB

In April, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will each have 12GB of RAM. At the time, he was unsure if the base model iPhone 17 would have 8GB or 12GB of RAM, due to potential RAM supply constraints. He has not provided an update on that since then.

Here are the RAM amounts for iPhone 16 models: