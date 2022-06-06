Apple Says Public Betas of iOS 16, macOS Ventura, and More Available in July

Apple today during its WWDC 2022 keynote announced that the first betas of iOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 will be available to developers starting today, and the first public betas of both updates will be released in July.



Apple did not outline a specific day in July when the public betas will be available.

Those interested in installing the developer betas on their devices can sign up for an Apple Developer Program membership, which costs $99 per year in the United States. Those who do not want to register as a developer can join Apple's free Beta Software Program for access to the public betas when released in July.

iOS 16 is compatible with the iPhone 8 and newer, while watchOS 9 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, according to Apple.