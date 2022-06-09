WWDC 2022 Rumor Report Card: MacBook Air With White Bezels, iOS 16 Lock Screen Changes, and More

This week, Apple held a jam-packed WWDC keynote where it announced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, the next-generation of Apple silicon with M2, a new redesigned MacBook Air, and a revamped 13-inch MacBook Pro.



As is typical with all of Apple's events, there were rumors and leaks about what Apple would announce. While many of the rumors and reports did end up becoming true, a few didn't turn out to be accurate. Below we've rounded up which rumors and reports nailed it and which unfortunately didn't.

Wrong: Colorful MacBook Air With White Bezels



In May 2021, Apple leaker Jon Prosser shared renders showing a MacBook Air with white bezels, a white keyboard, and a lineup of bright, vibrant colors. Those renders also depicted one USB-C port on one side, which turned out to not be the case.

The new MacBook Air features a MagSafe 3 connector and two USB-C ports on the left side, with a headphone jack on the right. The new MacBook Air features a notch like the MacBook Pro but features black bezels and a black keyboard.

Unlike the rumors, which were debunked by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman before Monday's keynote, the new MacBook Air only comes in four muted colors. The new MacBook features the M2 chip and starts at $1199 with pre-orders next month.



Right: 13-inch MacBook Pro With No New Design



The same leaker who accurately claimed the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros would feature a notch also accurately provided details on the revamped 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The source said the revamped low-end Macbook Pro would feature the same design as previous models, with the only change being the M2 Apple silicon chip. The source did, however, claim the laptop would launch in March.



Wrong: Improved Low Power Mode for watchOS 9



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that watchOS 9 would include an expanded version of Low Power Mode that lets users use the watch with reduced battery life usage.

The Apple Watch currently has a Power Reserve mode which restricts the Apple Watch functionality to only show the time. At least in the first watchOS 9 beta, a Low Power Mode reported by Gurman does not exist. Apple may add the feature to watchOS 9 later this fall, but exclusive to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.



Right: iOS 16 Lock Screen Changes, Apple Pay Later, and More

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman accurately reported that Apple would be planning major changes for the iOS lock screen, letting users add widgets, change the font and color, and new dynamic wallpapers.

Bloomberg also accurately reported on Apple Pay Later and its development last year, which will launch this fall.



Right: macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 Changes



While macOS "Ventura" was not on our list of possible options for macOS 13, there were several rumors that did turn out to be accurate about Apple's upcoming macOS release.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that System Preferences, now renamed System Settings, would be getting a redesign that's more in line with iOS. Gurman also reported that stock system apps such as Mail, Notes, Reminders, Safari, and Messages would be getting updates.

Perhaps the most accurate rumor pre-WWDC was Bloomberg reporting on Apple's plan to revamp multitasking on the iPad and make it more Mac-like. With the M1 iPad Air and M1 iPad Pro, Apple has introduced Stage Manager, which allows multiple apps to be open at once in windows.



Wrong: Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR 2 Preview



Not originating from any credible sources, there was initial speculation and chatter circulating online that Apple would announce its Apple silicon Mac Pro and an accompanying update to the Pro Display XDR at this year's WWDC.

Apple previewed the current Intel-based Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR at WWDC 2019, adding to the belief a repeat could happen this year. That did not happen, as Apple instead announced its next-generation "M2" Apple silicon chip and a new MacBook Air and low-end MacBook Pro.