Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 9 to Developers

In addition to providing new betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and macOS 13, Apple today seeded the first beta of a new watchOS 9 update to developers for testing purposes.
To install watchOS 9, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once installed, watchOS 8 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update. To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.
You should not install watchOS 9 on a main Apple Watch as the software may be unstable and laden with bugs at this early date.
watchOS 9 is limited to developers at the current time, but Apple plans to provide a public beta later this summer ahead of the software's fall launch alongside new Apple Watch models.
Top Rated Comments
I can't wait to stop wearing my Fitbit for sleep tracking.
charge for 30-45 minutes as you get ready for bed
charge for 30-45 minutes as you get ready for your day.