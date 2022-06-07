You Can Unsend an Email 10 Seconds After It's Sent in iOS 16 Mail App

by

Apple in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura is overhauling the Mail app and introducing a slew of new features that bring it more in line with competing mail services such as Gmail. One of those new features is a long-awaited Undo Send option, designed to let you quickly recall an email if you make a mistake.

mail undo send
Undo Send works for up to 10 seconds after you send an email, so you don't have a lot of time to change your mind if you do want to unsend an email that you've sent out. Google's Gmail service also has an undo send feature for emails, but you can customize the cancelation period to 5, 10, 20, or 30 seconds.

For now, Apple is limiting undo send to 10 seconds, but it's possible the company could add other time options in the future.

There are several other new features coming to the Mail app. You can schedule your emails for the future, or have Mail give you a reminder about an email you opened but forgot to respond to. It will also let you move sent messages to the top of your inbox so you can get a reminder to send a follow-up, and it can notify you if you forget an important part of an email like an attachment or recipient.

mail send later reminders
Rich links are now supported in email messages so you can see more at a glance, and search is improved. Apple says that you'll see better search suggestions from the moment you begin a search, and it will also correct typos and use synonyms for your search terms to bring up what you're looking for.

These features are available across Apple's platforms for those running the latest software. Apple's updates are limited to developers at this time, but the company plans to release public betas in July.

Related Roundup: iOS 16
Tag: Apple Mail

Popular Stories

wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1659 comments
m2 macbook air keyboard

Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article329 comments
ios 16 features collage

Apple Announces iOS 16: First Look at New Features

Monday June 6, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more. Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Read Full Article87 comments
top stories 4jun2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Rumors + iPhone 14 Pro With Always-On Display?

Saturday June 4, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery. This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
Read Full Article12 comments
Apple WWDC22 MacBook Pro 13 multitasking demo 220606 big

Apple Announces Updated 13-inch MacBook Pro With New M2 Chip

Monday June 6, 2022 11:17 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring Apple's next-generation custom M2 chip. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is essentially a processor bump, with the design and other hardware features identical to the previous model. Built using second-generation 5-nanometer technology, Apple's M2 chip improves upon the M1 in every respect, with a 18 percent faster CPU, a 35...
Read Full Article125 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more. The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...
Read Full Article87 comments