You Can Unsend an Email 10 Seconds After It's Sent in iOS 16 Mail App

Apple in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura is overhauling the Mail app and introducing a slew of new features that bring it more in line with competing mail services such as Gmail. One of those new features is a long-awaited Undo Send option, designed to let you quickly recall an email if you make a mistake.



Undo Send works for up to 10 seconds after you send an email, so you don't have a lot of time to change your mind if you do want to unsend an email that you've sent out. Google's Gmail service also has an undo send feature for emails, but you can customize the cancelation period to 5, 10, 20, or 30 seconds.

For now, Apple is limiting undo send to 10 seconds, but it's possible the company could add other time options in the future.

There are several other new features coming to the Mail app. You can schedule your emails for the future, or have Mail give you a reminder about an email you opened but forgot to respond to. It will also let you move sent messages to the top of your inbox so you can get a reminder to send a follow-up, and it can notify you if you forget an important part of an email like an attachment or recipient.



Rich links are now supported in email messages so you can see more at a glance, and search is improved. Apple says that you'll see better search suggestions from the moment you begin a search, and it will also correct typos and use synonyms for your search terms to bring up what you're looking for.

These features are available across Apple's platforms for those running the latest software. Apple's updates are limited to developers at this time, but the company plans to release public betas in July.