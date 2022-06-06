iOS 16 Brings New Personalized Spatial Audio Feature That Uses TrueDepth Camera

by
Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote:

Apple in iOS 16 is enhancing the spatial audio experience with a new personalization feature. Personalized Spatial Audio uses the TrueDepth camera on an iPhone running ‌iOS 16‌ to scan the room, delivering a unique listening experience that's tuned to a room's layout.

personalized spatial audio
The feature received just a brief mention during the keynote event, but it will make the listening experience on AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and other devices that support spatial audio better than ever.

Apple says that the tuned spatial audio feature brings an even more precise listening experience.

GubbyMan Avatar
GubbyMan
23 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
No no no. This doesn't scan the room. Craig never said that during the keynote. I thought this would scan your ear geometry to better simulate how you hear sound. Basically generating an HRTF. Or am I wrong?
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
22 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
No exaggeration, Spatial Audio on AirPods Max has been the biggest upgrade in sound I've ever experienced.
appleguy123 Avatar
appleguy123
20 minutes ago at 12:40 pm
I thought it was scanning your ear with the true depth (Face ID) camera. I don’t think it does anything with the room itself unless I missed it.
AhRiHmAn Avatar
AhRiHmAn
24 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
We don’t need gimmicks like spatial audio , we need a fully functional music app, and something like Spotify Connect !
bobmans Avatar
bobmans
18 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
When did they ever say this scans the room? I thought it scanned your head/ears proportions or w/e
