iOS 16 Apps Using Apple's Video Player Can Now Offer Playback Speed Menu

Starting with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and tvOS 16, apps using Apple's video player are able to offer a native playback speed menu. The feature is optional for developers, however, so the functionality may not be available in some apps.
Apple's default playback speed options are 0.5×, 1.0×, 1.25×, 1.5×, and 2.0×, but developers are able to modify the list of speeds.
In supported iPhone and iPad apps, the playback speed menu can be reached by tapping the icon with three dots surrounded by a circle. In supported Mac apps, the menu can be found by clicking on "»" and selecting Playback Speed. In supported Apple TV apps, there is a new timer icon for playback speed to the left of the subtitles icon.
For developers, Apple says all apps using the new iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS SDKs will get this playback speed functionality automatically with no additional changes required. Developers wishing to disable the menu entirely can make use of new APIs added to AVPlayer, with more details available in this WWDC 2022 session video.
Some apps using a custom video player on iOS like YouTube already offer playback speed control, as do some Apple apps like the Developer app.
Apple on Monday held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who...
Apple's public release of macOS Ventura is expected sometime in October, but given the number of features in macOS Monterey that were limited to Apple silicon Macs, will Intel Mac owners again feel left out in the cold this fall?
Fortunately, it doesn't look like that will be the case this time round, with many of the major features in macOS 13 offering full functionality on both Intel and...
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update.
An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event.
A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Apple is facing backlash from users after it announced that iOS 16, its next major release of iOS destined for release this fall, will not be supported by the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
iOS 16 will bring major changes and customization features to the Lock Screen, much-awaited changes in iMessage such as mark as unread and message edits, and so much more.
Users have long asked Apple to...
Apple yesterday unveiled iPadOS 16, the newest version of the iOS operating system designed for the tablet form factor. iPadOS 16 has many of the features that are coming to iOS 16, but it also has some iPad specific updates.
One of those new features is an updated multitasking system called Stage Manager, but many iPad users are never going to get to test out Stage Manager because it only...
iOS 16 introduces some major changes, including a total overhaul for the iOS Lock Screen. The Lock Screen looks different, it's more customizable, and it can do more than ever before, so we thought we'd do a quick hands-on video to give MacRumors readers a first glimpse at the revamped Lock screen.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Lock Screen can be customized...
With iOS 16 and watchOS 9, Apple is making it easier for users to track their medications. Medicine, vitamins, and supplements can all be added to the Health app in iOS 16 for tracking purposes, and custom reminders to take medication can be set up. You can add your prescription medications to the Health app on the iPhone through the new "Medications" category. You can search for your...
Top Rated Comments
Simple yet they’ll never do it.
(I've only ever seen the skip forward or backward by 5 - 15 seconds)