iOS 16 Apps Using Apple's Video Player Can Now Offer Playback Speed Menu

Starting with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and tvOS 16, apps using Apple's video player are able to offer a native playback speed menu. The feature is optional for developers, however, so the functionality may not be available in some apps.

ios 16 playback speed menu
Apple's default playback speed options are 0.5×, 1.0×, 1.25×, 1.5×, and 2.0×, but developers are able to modify the list of speeds.

In supported iPhone and iPad apps, the playback speed menu can be reached by tapping the icon with three dots surrounded by a circle. In supported Mac apps, the menu can be found by clicking on "»" and selecting Playback Speed. In supported Apple TV apps, there is a new timer icon for playback speed to the left of the subtitles icon.

tvos 16 playback speed menu
For developers, Apple says all apps using the new iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS SDKs will get this playback speed functionality automatically with no additional changes required. Developers wishing to disable the menu entirely can make use of new APIs added to AVPlayer, with more details available in this WWDC 2022 session video.

Some apps using a custom video player on iOS like YouTube already offer playback speed control, as do some Apple apps like the Developer app.

Top Rated Comments

Jett0516 Avatar
Jett0516
42 minutes ago at 07:33 pm

It would be nice to offer a rotation button even if your device is on locked rotation. :rolleyes:
I’ve been asking apple to add that rotate button since iOS 7. It’s like asking apple to make a calculator app for the iPad

Simple yet they’ll never do it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
robd003 Avatar
robd003
36 minutes ago at 07:40 pm
Is there a way to move forward and backward frame by frame?

(I've only ever seen the skip forward or backward by 5 - 15 seconds)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Antes Avatar
Antes
19 minutes ago at 07:57 pm
Awesome I watch just about everything at 1.25x.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

