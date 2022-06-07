iOS 16 Lets You Isolate, Copy and Share Subjects in Photos

Using advanced machine learning, iOS 16 will let users extract a subject from a photo, then drag and drop that subject as a photo across the system to use in Messages, Notes, Mail, and more.



The feature works not only in Photos but even in screenshots and Quick Look. In the ‌Photos‌ app, just hold down on a photo for a few seconds until you see a white glow appear around the subject. You can then drag the subject out of the ‌Photos‌ app and into Messages, Mail, Notes, and more.

In Quick Look and elsewhere in the system, simply hold down on a photo and tap "Copy Subject" from the list of actions. The subject of the image is then isolated and stored in your clipboard to be used elsewhere in the system.

The feature also works with paused frames for videos in the ‌Photos‌ app. Since the feature requires advanced machine learning and image analysis, it is only available on phones with the A12 Bionic and newer.