macOS Ventura Introduces Support for Popular Racing Wheels and Pedals on Mac

macOS Ventura features newly added support for some of the most popular racing wheels, pedals, and shifters for use in racing games on the Mac, including Logitech's G920 and G29 racing wheels, according to Apple's developer website.



Apple also says that many additional Bluetooth and USB game controllers are supported on macOS Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and tvOS 16. Among the new controllers supported are Nintendo's Joy-Cons, which can be used individually or in a pair as a singular controller, according to testing on iOS 16 by developer Riley Testut.

A new "buddy controller" feature on macOS Ventura, iOS 16, and iPadOS 16 combines inputs from multiple game controllers into one so a friend can help you while gaming.

macOS Ventura is available in beta for registered Apple developers, with a public beta to follow in July. Apple says the software update will be released in the fall, bringing the expanded support for game controllers and racing accessories to all users.