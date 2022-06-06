iOS 16 Makes It Easier to Manage AirPods Settings

iOS 16 is designed to make it simpler to manage your connected AirPods and Beats headphones by adding a new section to the Settings app when the accessories are connected.



In iOS 15, accessing AirPods settings requires opening up the Bluetooth interface and tapping on the "i" next to the AirPods listing, and it's a menu that's hidden and harder to find for those who are not particularly familiar with the iPhone.

With ‌iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16, if you pair a set of AirPods to your iOS device, you can see a new AirPods setting app directly below your name, making it much easier to get to the various options for adjustment.

You can still access the same settings in the Bluetooth menu and see AirPods information under General > About.

The AirPods settings have changed, and on supported models, there are direct options to set up Personalized Spatial Audio and view the AirPods in Find My.