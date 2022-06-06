iOS 16 Makes It Easier to Manage AirPods Settings

by

iOS 16 is designed to make it simpler to manage your connected AirPods and Beats headphones by adding a new section to the Settings app when the accessories are connected.

airpods settings ios 16
In iOS 15, accessing AirPods settings requires opening up the Bluetooth interface and tapping on the "i" next to the AirPods listing, and it's a menu that's hidden and harder to find for those who are not particularly familiar with the iPhone.

With ‌iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16, if you pair a set of AirPods to your iOS device, you can see a new AirPods setting app directly below your name, making it much easier to get to the various options for adjustment.

You can still access the same settings in the Bluetooth menu and see AirPods information under General > About.

The AirPods settings have changed, and on supported models, there are direct options to set up Personalized Spatial Audio and view the AirPods in Find My.

Related Roundup: iOS 16

Popular Stories

iPad Pro Big Ol Logo

Apple Aiming to Make iPad More Mac-Like With iPadOS 16 Multitasking Changes

Thursday June 2, 2022 9:33 am PDT by
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
Read Full Article390 comments
top stories 4jun2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Rumors + iPhone 14 Pro With Always-On Display?

Saturday June 4, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery. This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
Read Full Article12 comments
macbook air rounded mock yellow

Gurman: MacBook Air Not Expected to Come in a Range of iMac-Like Colors

Friday June 3, 2022 5:15 pm PDT by
The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models. Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting...
Read Full Article216 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

iPhone 14 Lineup Expected to Start With Increased 6GB of RAM

Thursday June 2, 2022 6:27 am PDT by
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X. If the report proves to be accurate, the...
Read Full Article117 comments