iOS 16 Makes It Easier to Manage AirPods Settings
iOS 16 is designed to make it simpler to manage your connected AirPods and Beats headphones by adding a new section to the Settings app when the accessories are connected.
In iOS 15, accessing AirPods settings requires opening up the Bluetooth interface and tapping on the "i" next to the AirPods listing, and it's a menu that's hidden and harder to find for those who are not particularly familiar with the iPhone.
With iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, if you pair a set of AirPods to your iOS device, you can see a new AirPods setting app directly below your name, making it much easier to get to the various options for adjustment.
You can still access the same settings in the Bluetooth menu and see AirPods information under General > About.
The AirPods settings have changed, and on supported models, there are direct options to set up Personalized Spatial Audio and view the AirPods in Find My.
Popular Stories
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery.
This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models.
Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting...
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X.
If the report proves to be accurate, the...