iOS 16 Makes it Easier to Delete Duplicate Photos Clogging Up Your Library
If you use your iPhone to take and save a lot of pictures, more likely than not you have a few duplicate photos unnecessarily clogging up your photo library. Thankfully, with iOS 16, Apple is making it significantly easier to delete any duplicates taking up useless space on your device.
Apple is calling the new feature "Duplicate detection" and it works as expected. Using on-device machine learning on iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, your device will now easily detect and aggregate all duplicate photos in your library under the Utilities section in Photos.
From there, you'll easily be able to delete them, freeing up space on your device and decluttering your photo library. Since the feature requires your device to scan and sort out your entire library, it may take some time before your device starts offering up duplicates to delete.
iOS 16 is currently only available to developers with a public beta planned for July. iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 will all be made publicly available this fall.
