You Can Use the iOS 16 Fitness App for Activity Tracking Without an Apple Watch
The Fitness app on the iPhone has long been available as an activity tracking tool for those who own an Apple Watch, but in iOS 16, Apple wants to make the app an activity tracking option useful even for those who don't own an Apple Watch.
With iOS 16, you can track your activity using the iPhone motion sensors. The iPhone can keep tabs on steps, distance, and third-party workouts, giving you an estimate of your calories burned.
You can set a daily move goal even if you don't have an Apple Watch, using the iPhone to track your progress toward reaching the goal. The updated Fitness app is useful for people who don't have an Apple Watch or another kind of activity tracker and who would like to be more active.
The Fitness app looks almost identical to the Fitness app available to Apple Watch owners, but it does not include a Fitness+ tab as that feature is restricted to the Apple Watch, nor does it have Stand and Exercise rings.
For more on what's new in iOS 16, make sure to check out our hands-on video.
