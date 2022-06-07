Safari Gaining Extension Syncing Across Devices, Web Image Translation Support, and More Later This Fall

Later this fall, Safari will be gaining the ability to translate web images with Live Text, support for push web notifications on iOS, extension syncing across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, and more.



With iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, Safari is gaining some small refinements following a more significant redesign last year.

Last year, Apple introduced Safari extensions on iOS and iPadOS, and this year users can enable extension syncing across their iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices, ensuring a more seamless browsing experience across each platform.

On iOS and macOS, Safari is also gaining Shared Tab Groups, an easy way to share a group of tabs with friends and family. All members of a group can add tabs to the list and collaborate.

For individual Tab Groups, Apple is adding the ability to create dedicated start pages for groups and to pin tabs within Safari Tab groups. Other small changes include improved password recommendations based on-site-specific requirements, cross-device syncing for website settings, and more.

These changes will come as part of ‌iOS 16‌, iPadOS 16, and ‌macOS Ventura‌, all currently being beta tested by developers. A public beta will be available in July, followed by a general release in the fall.