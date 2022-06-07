iOS 16 Brings New Features for Memoji

by

With each new major operating system update, Apple continues to improve the Memoji characters that are available in the Messages app and across iOS, and iOS 16 is no exception. There are several new Memoji customization options that Memoji fans should be aware of.

memoji stickers ios 16
Apple has added six new Memoji sticker poses, including a chef's kiss, a yawn, hands below the chin, dizzy with birds, and more.

There are 17 new and updated hairstyles to work with, including curly styles and updates to box braids and tight curl styles, along with a new bonnet option in the hat section.

memoji hairstyles ios 16
There are quite a few new nose options, and a few additional neutral lip colors to choose from.

memoji nose ios 16
Apple has also made it possible to use any of the Memoji stickers as your contact image, opening up a number of new options. In iOS 15, only a selection of facial poses worked as a contact image, but in ‌iOS 16‌, all of the stickers are available.

Top Rated Comments

hamburg040 Avatar
hamburg040
42 minutes ago at 02:19 pm
It's a shame that you still cannot customize the quick access buttons on Lock Screen (camera and flashlight);
some of you may submit a feedback to apple too, regarding this downer ;-)

Especially camera is ridiculous since camera can be opened by a single left-swipe
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
31 minutes ago at 02:30 pm
I still can't believe that Apple doesn't allow you to generate Memoji from a selfie. Back in 2010 Nintendo let you create Miis with the 3DS camera.

Every time I've tried creating a Memoji it either ends up looking like a 13 year old or a 60 year old.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PilotWoo Avatar
PilotWoo
22 minutes ago at 02:38 pm
Apple should turn off this nonsense.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
31 minutes ago at 02:29 pm
Enhancements to iPhone’s creepiest feature!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple247 Avatar
Apple247
25 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
None of these noses look anything like the sun dial on my face.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
6 minutes ago at 02:55 pm
I like the talk to the hand one.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
