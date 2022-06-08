Even More iOS 16 Tidbits: Battery Charging Notifications, New AirPods Symbols, Refreshed iCloud Settings, and More

by

iOS 16 is chock-full of new features and changes, and earlier today we shared six interesting and unknown features Apple is bringing to the iPhone. Now, we're sharing six more ‌iOS 16‌ tidbits.

ios 16 lock screen

Easily Manage Known WiFi Networks

ios 16 manage wifi connections
Alongside being able to see your WiFi's password in iOS 16, users can now easily manage known and managed WiFi networks. Within the WiFi page in Settings, tap edit and authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID. From there, you'll be able to delete known networks and see their details.

Cleaner iCloud Settings Page

ios 16 new icloud pages
Apple has rethought the layout and structure of iCloud settings within the Settings app on ‌iPhone‌. The page is now organized into different sections, including "Sync with ‌iCloud‌," "Device Backups," and "‌iCloud‌+."

Within the Photos, iCloud Drive, Notes, Messages, Health, and Passwords and Keychain subpages, Apple has added a new icon, a small paragraph explaining the feature, and the ability to manage per-app functionality and storage.

New AirPods Glyph in Control Center and Now Playing

ios 16 airpods glyp now playing
When connected to AirPods, a new corresponding glyph for your AirPods model will appear on the Now Playing section in Control Center and on the Lock Screen. This replaces the old AirPlay icon that remained static regardless of which device you're using.

New Battery Charging Being Held Alert

ios 16 battery hold notfication
As spotted on Twitter (1, 2), ‌iOS 16‌ will now alert users when the system has stopped charging the ‌iPhone‌ due to overheating, which could damage the longevity of the battery. The new notification will be displayed on the Lock Screen, Notification Center, and within the Battery page in Settings.

Redesigned Text and Editing Menu

ios 16 menu text editing option
Apple has redesigned the text and editing menu option on ‌iOS 16‌, making it cleaner and now offering it in both light and dark themes, depending on your ‌iPhone‌'s current mode. In instances where the menu is longer, Apple has also readjusted the behavior of scrolling through options.

Quick Note Comes to iPhone

ios 16 quick note
Introduced in iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Quick Note has come to the ‌iPhone‌ with ‌iOS 16‌. Quick Note can be accessed via the Share Sheet across iOS, including for images, websites, and more.

Contacts Widget Now Indicates Unread Messages

ios 16 contacts widget unread messages
The Contacts widget will now indicate if you have unread messages from a specific contact. The unread messages banner is limited to just the medium and large sized widgets for the Contacts app.

Related Roundup: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

jezbd1997 Avatar
jezbd1997
16 minutes ago at 09:00 am

Instead of multiple long articles, please make a video and be done with it
i as many others would much prefer these articles with screenshots.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
15 minutes ago at 09:00 am
I love being able to see all known networks. On iOS right now, the only way to forget a known network is for it to be nearby. Now you can actually see all the networks your phone knows about, like you can on the Mac.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jezbd1997 Avatar
jezbd1997
15 minutes ago at 09:00 am
if there’s ability to re-arrange wifi priority like macOS I will be very glad! this management is much better than a full network settings reset
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
12 minutes ago at 09:03 am
“Easily Manage Known Wi-Fi Networks”

FINALLY!

iOS 16 is shaping up to be one of the biggest quality-of-life improvement releases ever.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Speedman100 Avatar
Speedman100
4 minutes ago at 09:11 am
The Wi-Fi manager feature is SOOO welcome!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sir_Macs_A_Lot Avatar
Sir_Macs_A_Lot
4 minutes ago at 09:12 am

Instead of multiple long articles, please make a video and be done with it
While one source would be much nicer...you do realize this is the 'age of the internet', where the more webpage visits, the better. Plus they would have to keep editing the video as they discover new features.

That said. I'm excited about some of these new features.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1664 comments
ios 16 features collage

Apple Announces iOS 16: First Look at New Features

Monday June 6, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more. Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Read Full Article89 comments
m2 macbook air keyboard

Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article335 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at the WWDC 2022 Keynote in 13 Minutes

Monday June 6, 2022 3:29 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who...
Read Full Article96 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

What's New in tvOS 16 for Apple TV: Features and Enhancements

Tuesday June 7, 2022 8:26 am PDT by
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update. An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Read Full Article101 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more. The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...
Read Full Article99 comments