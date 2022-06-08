Gaming With Friends Will Be Easier in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura With Game Center SharePlay Integration

With iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura, it is going to be much easier to play iOS and Mac games with friends thanks to a new SharePlay integration feature that is coming to Game Center.



Introduced with iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, SharePlay is designed to let you make FaceTime calls with friends while doing other activities such as watching TV and using apps. With Game Center integration, all games that use Game Center's multiplayer support feature will automatically work with ‌FaceTime‌.

iOS and Mac users will be able to play multiplayer Game Center-compatible games while on a ‌FaceTime‌ call for a more interactive gaming experience. Unfortunately, the SharePlay Game Center feature is not going to be available right when the new software updates launch, and it is set to come in ‌iOS 16‌, iPadOS 16, and ‌macOS Ventura‌ updates later this year.

Apple is also adding Contacts integration to Game Center, allowing the Contacts app to show Game Center profiles for keeping a closer eye on what your friends are playing, but this too is coming at a later date.



To go along with the SharePlay and Contacts updates for Game Center, Apple has overhauled the design of the Game Center dashboard, which is accessible through the App Store. The revamped dashboard aggregates achievements and play activity to allow for a simplified interface.