Gaming With Friends Will Be Easier in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura With Game Center SharePlay Integration

With iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura, it is going to be much easier to play iOS and Mac games with friends thanks to a new SharePlay integration feature that is coming to Game Center.
Introduced with iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, SharePlay is designed to let you make FaceTime calls with friends while doing other activities such as watching TV and using apps. With Game Center integration, all games that use Game Center's multiplayer support feature will automatically work with FaceTime.
iOS and Mac users will be able to play multiplayer Game Center-compatible games while on a FaceTime call for a more interactive gaming experience. Unfortunately, the SharePlay Game Center feature is not going to be available right when the new software updates launch, and it is set to come in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura updates later this year.
Apple is also adding Contacts integration to Game Center, allowing the Contacts app to show Game Center profiles for keeping a closer eye on what your friends are playing, but this too is coming at a later date.
To go along with the SharePlay and Contacts updates for Game Center, Apple has overhauled the design of the Game Center dashboard, which is accessible through the App Store. The revamped dashboard aggregates achievements and play activity to allow for a simplified interface.
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event.
A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more.
Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus
An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro...
Apple on Monday held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who...
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update.
An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more.
The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...
