iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro: How to Use All the New Features

by

Apple's iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max launched today in markets around the world. If you're the new owner of one of Apple's latest models, then keep reading. Whether you're upgrading from an older iPhone or completely new to the devices, this article will help you get the most out your iPhone 16.

iphone 16 pro pro max
With the first round of pre-ordered devices now being delivered to customers and availability in stores, MacRumors has put together the following series of dedicated iPhone 16 how-to articles explaining all the new features that can be found on Apple's newest models.

All iPhone 16 Models

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

iOS 18

All iPhone 16 models come with iOS 18 pre-installed. During the iOS 18 beta testing process from June to September, MacRumors wrote a series of in-depth feature guides highlighting every major new addition, plus how tos that walk you through using the new features. Be sure to refer to our ultimate walkthrough, and check out our AirPods Pro 2 new features roundup, to get yourself up to speed.

Forgot to Pre-order?

iphone 16 lineup
For customers who forgot to pre-order one of the new models or simply decided to wait, most configurations ordered online are now estimated for delivery in October, but the good news is that same-day or next-day pickup is now an option at select Apple Store locations around the world.

