iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Receive These Five Perks

by

If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, did you know that Apple offers you five perks beyond the extra storage space, at no additional cost?

iCloud General Feature Redux
Here are the perks included with all iCloud+ plans:

In the U.S., iCloud+ plans range from 50GB for $0.99 per month to 12TB for $59.99 per month.

Tag: iCloud
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro to Reverse iPhone X Design Decision

Monday July 7, 2025 9:46 am PDT by
Since the iPhone X in 2017, all of Apple's highest-end iPhone models have featured either stainless steel or titanium frames, but it has now been rumored that this design decision will be coming to an end with the iPhone 17 Pro models later this year. In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo today, the account Instant Digital said that the iPhone 17 Pro models will have an aluminum...
Read Full Article130 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

Here's How the iPhone 17 Pro Max Will Compare to the iPhone 17 Pro

Saturday July 5, 2025 1:00 pm PDT by
Apple should unveil the iPhone 17 series in September, and there might be one bigger difference between the Pro and Pro Max models this year. As always, the Pro Max model will be larger than the Pro model:iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inch display iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch displayGiven the Pro Max is physically larger than the Pro, it has more internal space, allowing for a larger battery and...
Read Full Article89 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 3

Monday July 7, 2025 1:20 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to refine and update iOS 26, and beta three features smaller changes than we saw in beta 2, plus further tweaks to the Liquid Glass design. Apple is gearing up for the next phase of beta testing, and the company has promised that a public beta is set to come out in July. Transparency In some apps like Apple Music, Podcasts, and the App Store, Apple has toned down the...
Read Full Article238 comments
imac video apple feature

Apple Launching These 15+ Products Later This Year

Sunday July 6, 2025 8:05 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to July, meaning that 2025 is now more than half over. And while the summer months are often quiet for Apple, the company still has more than a dozen products coming later this year, according to rumors. Below, we have outlined at least 15 new Apple products that are expected to launch later this year, along with key rumored features for each. iPhone 17 Series iPho...
Read Full Article32 comments
iPhone Car Key Kia

Here's Which Vehicles Offer iPhone Car Keys

Sunday July 6, 2025 3:03 pm PDT by
In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and a handful of others, and it is set to expand further. Apple has a web page with a list of vehicle models that ...
Read Full Article105 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 14 New Features

Friday July 4, 2025 1:05 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are just over two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Latest Rumors These rumors surfaced in June and July:Apple logo repositioned: Apple's logo may have a lower position on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro models, compared to previous...
Read Full Article72 comments
iphone 17 pro render majin bu

New iPhone 17 Pro Renders Highlight Apple Logo and MagSafe Design Changes

Sunday July 6, 2025 8:43 pm PDT by
New renders today provide the best look yet relocated Apple logo and redesigned MagSafe magnet array of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Image via Majin Bu. Several of the design changes coming to the iPhone 17 Pro model have been rumored for some time, such as the elongated camera bump that spans the full width of the device, with the LiDAR Scanner and flash moving to the right side. ...
Read Full Article112 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island

iPhone 17 Models Rumored to Feature Redesigned Dynamic Island

Monday July 7, 2025 7:38 am PDT by
iPhone 17 models will feature a redesigned Dynamic Island user interface, according to a post today from Digital Chat Station, an account with more than three million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The account has accurately leaked some information regarding future Apple products in the past. The account did not share any specific details about the alleged changes that are ...
Read Full Article23 comments
Prime Day 25 Feature Warm Triad

The Best Prime Day Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and More

Monday July 7, 2025 10:55 am PDT by
Amazon Prime Day is currently in its second day, and this year the event will last for four days from July 8-11, the longest Prime Day yet. As it does every year, Prime Day offers shoppers a huge selection of deals across Amazon's storefront. With the event now underway, we're tracking numerous all-time low prices on Apple gear right now. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon....
Read Full Article7 comments

Top Rated Comments

Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
1 hour ago at 09:26 am
How are they ‘free’ perks if they’re part of the deal you’re paying for? McDonald’s don’t tell you that the burger in the bun is free…
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
God of Biscuits Avatar
God of Biscuits
52 minutes ago at 09:39 am
"users who pay get free things". Irony is dead. Capitalism killed it.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CharlesShaw Avatar
CharlesShaw
1 hour ago at 09:29 am
I don't need more storage, but I DO need hide my email, and happily pay the $0.99 per month. Only a select few critical entities get my real email.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lizzard899 Avatar
Lizzard899
1 hour ago at 09:27 am
This is old news. Must be a slow day in the news cycle. Maybe apple should focus on fixing the bug in icloud storage where it keeps increasing storage by a lot. Its gotten better over time but still needs work. This has been a bug in ios 18. Ive reported it many times on the feedback page.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
49 minutes ago at 09:41 am
I have no interest in any of those "free features".

What I do have an interest in is some storage choices between 200GB & 2TB
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheDailyApple Avatar
TheDailyApple
18 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Have to agree with the other comments that it's not really free, just part of the package you're paying for. A better title might be "What an iCloud Subscription Gets You Beyond Storage."

I myself do pay for it for the extra storage though, as iCloud has been the easiest option for keeping documents synced I want accessible across all my devices. I have hide my email, custom domains, and VPN service with proton, so these features are less useful to me. Apple's implementation of VPN (private relay) is severely limited by its exclusion to web browsing and its lack of an easy on/off switch (I don't want to have to dig in to settings each time). I prefer proton for the email stuff just because I want to avoid locking myself into one ecosystem.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments