watchOS 9 Drops Support for Apple Watch Series 3

by
Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

watchOS 9 has officially dropped support for the Apple Watch Series 3, as it will only be compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

f1654537462
watchOS 9 includes several refinements to the Workout app, sleep tracking, and new and updated watch faces. watchOS 9 developer beta will be available later today and for public beta testers in July.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2022
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

JCCL Avatar
JCCL
25 minutes ago at 11:05 am
Well....wasn't Apple selling the Series 3 as of yesterday?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
24 minutes ago at 11:06 am
Is there a precedent of apple dropping OS support for a product that is still being sold in their store?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheRoadRunner Avatar
TheRoadRunner
13 minutes ago at 11:18 am
Good riddance to the Series 3. Should have been dropped before. Having to reset your device to install updates is ridiculous!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
25 minutes ago at 11:06 am
Finally! The 3 needed to go.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paradoxally Avatar
Paradoxally
24 minutes ago at 11:07 am
Now make the Series 5 the base model.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
james2538 Avatar
james2538
10 minutes ago at 11:20 am
Honestly it's kind of messed up to drop iOS support for a product that they were still selling as of yesterday (and maybe still will today). If someone bought a 3 they should get updates for at least a year.

This says something more about Apple still selling an ancient model rather than dropping support for older hardware.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPad Pro Big Ol Logo

Apple Aiming to Make iPad More Mac-Like With iPadOS 16 Multitasking Changes

Thursday June 2, 2022 9:33 am PDT by
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
Read Full Article374 comments
top stories 4jun2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Rumors + iPhone 14 Pro With Always-On Display?

Saturday June 4, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery. This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
Read Full Article12 comments
macbook air rounded mock yellow

Gurman: MacBook Air Not Expected to Come in a Range of iMac-Like Colors

Friday June 3, 2022 5:15 pm PDT by
The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models. Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting...
Read Full Article216 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

iPhone 14 Lineup Expected to Start With Increased 6GB of RAM

Thursday June 2, 2022 6:27 am PDT by
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X. If the report proves to be accurate, the...
Read Full Article117 comments