iOS 16 Weather App Gets Significant Overhaul With Deeper Dark Sky Integration

by

Apple is making notable improvements to the built-in Weather app in iOS 16, expanding the available data. You can now tap on any Weather module to get additional useful information that was not previously available in iOS 15.

weather app main ios 16
Tapping on the main hourly or 10-day forecast, for example, brings up a more detailed forecast that lets you see the temperature for each day in a graph view, making it easier to visualize the temperature range and the weather conditions on an hourly basis.

weather app ios 16 modules 1
Most of the modules provide additional information on an hourly basis. With the UV Index, users can see the UV estimates throughout the day, and get a visual of when UV exposure will be highest.

weather app ios 16 modules 2
There are similar hourly graphs for wind, precipitation, humidity, visibility, and pressure. The sunset/sunrise module provides information on first light, sunrise sunset, last light, and total daylight, along with monthly sunrise and sunset averages. When rain is predicted, there is a rain chart with 10 minute intervals.

weather app ios 16 modules 3
Apple offers the same precipitation, temperature, and air quality maps with no added function, but there have been some slight design updates to refine the look.

weather precipitation heat maps ios 16
The updated Weather app also now provides alerts for severe weather, though this is limited to select regions. Apple says that not all Weather features will be available in all countries.

To provide more information through the Weather modules, Apple is leveraging data from Dark Sky, the weather app that it purchased in 2020. Dark Sky on June 6 updated its blog post to clarify that the Dark Sky forecast technology is enhanced and integrated into the Weather forecast, powering the new Weather app.

Dark Sky technology is also behind WeatherKit, a new API for developers. WeatherKit is designed to allow users to incorporate Weather forecast data into their apps. According to Apple, WeatherKit allows apps to offer current weather conditions and 10-day hourly forecasts for temperature, precipitation, wind, UV index, and more, along with minute-by-minute precipitation for the next hour and severe weather alerts in select regions.

As we highlighted earlier this week, Apple with iPadOS 16 is bringing the Weather app to the iPad for the first time. It is identical to the ‌iOS 16‌ Weather app, but more information is available on one screen thanks to the larger display.

ipad weather map ipados 16
There's also a dedicated Weather app on macOS Ventura, identical to the iOS and iPadOS Weather apps, bringing feature parity across Apple's device lineup.

Related Roundup: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

Mick-Mac Avatar
Mick-Mac
43 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Is there any reason this has to be an iOS16 only thing? Why can't it just be an app also available to earlier versions of iOS once released?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
47 minutes ago at 11:29 am
This is awesome. Apple’s weather app has always been the best designed imo, and now there’s really no reason to go with any other third-party app with ads or a subscription.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McKodiak Avatar
McKodiak
42 minutes ago at 11:33 am
This is good. I had to keep the darksky app on my phone because the current weather app doesn't provide enough data.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
47 minutes ago at 11:29 am
Sheeeeeeesh! It's just beautiful. Nicely detailed. The weather app has come a very long way. This weather app makes me want to live somewhere with higher weather activity instead of living in the desert, Las Vegas. I want to see all the weather animations ?

The iPad weather app is a nice bonus added by Apple. Good stuff!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pirate! Avatar
Pirate!
32 minutes ago at 11:43 am
I hope there’s way less/no weather channel integration. I really dislike when I get sent to that site that has so much unnecessary garbage and so little useful information on every single page.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sorinut Avatar
Sorinut
46 minutes ago at 11:29 am
I still hate hate hate the the radar. Why not the option for a stand-color (green, yellow, red, etc.) nextrad?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1664 comments
ios 16 features collage

Apple Announces iOS 16: First Look at New Features

Monday June 6, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more. Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Read Full Article89 comments
m2 macbook air keyboard

Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article335 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at the WWDC 2022 Keynote in 13 Minutes

Monday June 6, 2022 3:29 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who...
Read Full Article96 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

What's New in tvOS 16 for Apple TV: Features and Enhancements

Tuesday June 7, 2022 8:26 am PDT by
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update. An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Read Full Article102 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more. The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...
Read Full Article102 comments