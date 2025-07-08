Apple Account Card Expanding to More Countries

Apple is expanding the ability to add an Apple Account Card to the Wallet app to more countries, according to backend Apple Pay changes.



With iOS 15.5, Apple updated the Wallet app to allow users to add an Apple Account Card, which displays the Apple credit balance associated with an Apple ID.

If you receive an Apple gift card, for example, it is added to an Apple Account that is also visible in the ‌App Store‌ and ‌Apple Store‌ apps, as well as a new card in the Wallet app.

To add the card, open the Wallet app and under "Available Cards," tap on "Add Apple Account." As long as you have an Apple Account balance, you'll be able to add the card.

Once added, you can view your Apple Account balance right from the Wallet app and use it to purchase Apple products, apps, games, and music. It works in the same way as any other card in the Wallet app when at an ‌‌Apple Store‌‌. The Apple Account Card replaced the iTunes Pass that used to be available quite some time ago.

Now, backend changes to ‌Apple Pay‌ spotted by MacRumors suggest the feature is expanding to additional countries in Europe: Ireland, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Portugal.