iOS 16 Will Require Apps to Ask Users for Permission to Access the Clipboard

Apple is expanding its privacy features with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 by now requiring apps to ask users for their permission before accessing their clipboard.



"Apps need your permission before accessing the pasteboard to paste content from another app," Apple says on its website. Apple already requires apps to ask for their consent before accessing their microphone, camera, and location, with the clipboard being the latest addition.

The first beta of ‌iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16 is currently available to registered developers and a public beta will be available in July.