Apple Launching Tap to Pay on iPhone This Month

During WWDC yesterday, Apple announced it will be launching Tap to Pay on iPhone this month, allowing small merchants and independent sellers in the United States to use their ‌iPhone‌ as a payment terminal.



Announced in February, the feature allows compatible iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, with just an ‌iPhone‌.

Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ will be supported with the ‌iPhone‌ XS or newer, and will work for customers as any normal ‌Apple Pay‌ transaction. Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ uses NFC technology to securely authenticate and complete a purchase.

Apple is working with several partners for Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌, including Square, Stripe, GoDaddy, Chase, and more. Apple started testing the feature first at its Apple Park Visitor Center last month and has rolled it out for Apple retail stores.