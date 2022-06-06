macOS Ventura Drops Support for Older Macs, Works With 2017 and Later Machines

The new macOS Ventura software that was introduced today is compatible with many of the Macs that were able to run macOS Monterey, but it does drop support for some Mac models from 2014 through 2016, according to Apple's webpage for the update.



A full compatibility list is below:



iMac (2017 and later)

‌iMac‌ Pro

MacBook Air (2018 and later)

MacBook Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Mac mini (2018 and later)

MacBook (2017 and later)

These are the Macs that were compatible with ‌macOS Monterey‌:



‌iMac‌ - Late 2015 and later

‌iMac‌ Pro - 2017 and later

‌MacBook Air‌ - Early 2015 and later

MacBook Pro - Early 2015 and later

‌Mac Pro‌ - Late 2013 and later

‌Mac mini‌ - Late 2014 and later

MacBook - Early 2016 and later

macOS 13 Ventura is available to developers as of today, with Apple planning to provide a public beta in July.