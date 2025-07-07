iPhone 17 Pro to Reverse iPhone X Design Decision

by

Since the iPhone X in 2017, all of Apple's highest-end iPhone models have featured either stainless steel or titanium frames, but it has now been rumored that this design decision will be coming to an end with the iPhone 17 Pro models later this year.

iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo
In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo today, the account Instant Digital said that the iPhone 17 Pro models will have an aluminum frame, with a glass section on the back of the devices to preserve MagSafe and Qi wireless charging support. This part-aluminum, part-glass design for iPhone 17 Pro models was previously reported by The Information's Wayne Ma, and it is now backed by an additional source.

Apple has continued to use aluminum frames for the lower-end iPhone models each year, including the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The higher-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature titanium frames, so the return to aluminum for the Pro models would be a notable change. Instant Digital said the aluminum frame will be very thin, and they expect the iPhone 17 Pro models to feature ultra-thin bezels.

Aluminum is lighter than titanium, but it is not entirely clear why Apple is allegedly shifting back to the material. It could be that aluminum simply has better properties for the iPhone 17 Pro's rumored new design with a larger rear camera bump.

A previous rumor indicated that the all-new "iPhone 17 Air" model will still use a mix of titanium.

Instant Digital has more than 1.4 million followers on Weibo, and the account has accurately leaked Apple information before, such as the Yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, like most sources, the account does not have a perfect track record.

Apple will announce the iPhone 17 series in September, so we will find out if and why the company returns to aluminum in a few more months.

