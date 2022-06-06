iOS 16 Lets You Use Third-Party Two-Factor Authentication Apps With Built-In Passwords Feature

With iOS 16, Apple is giving users the option to use a third-party authentication app with the built-in Passwords feature in the Settings app.



This allows those who prefer authentication apps like Google Authenticator or Authy to set that as the default, getting codes from those apps when using the two-factor authentication option with Passwords.

The third-party authenticator app options are available as an alternative to the built-in iCloud Passwords & Keychain feature and can be used as the default when setting up verification codes.