iOS 16 Includes Copy and Paste Feature for Photo Edits
The iOS 16 Photos app adds a new edit feature that's designed to let you copy your edits from one photo and paste them onto another photo, which is useful if you have multiple photos that you want to edit in the same way.
To use the feature, you can apply your edits to an image and then tap on the three dots icon in the upper right corner, which is new in iOS 16. From here, you can tap on Copy Edits to copy everything that was done to the image.
Open up another photo, tap on the same three dot icon, and choose Paste Edits and the second image will get the exact same adjustments. This feature is handy if you have a specific aesthetic that you like to have for all of your images or if you have a batch of iPhone photos taken at the same time that would benefit from similar improvements. Previously, copying edits across photos this way would require a third-party app, but now it can be done right in the default Photos app.
Apple has also made other improvements to the Photos app. There's an option to undo and redo edits so you don't need to discard all of your changes if something doesn't work out, and there is an option to sort the People album alphabetically for the first time. All of these new features, copy and paste included, are available in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura.
Popular Stories
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event.
A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more.
Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus
An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro...
Apple today held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who did...
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update.
An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more.
The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...
Top Rated Comments