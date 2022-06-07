iOS 16 Includes Copy and Paste Feature for Photo Edits

The iOS 16 Photos app adds a new edit feature that's designed to let you copy your edits from one photo and paste them onto another photo, which is useful if you have multiple photos that you want to edit in the same way.



To use the feature, you can apply your edits to an image and then tap on the three dots icon in the upper right corner, which is new in ‌iOS 16‌. From here, you can tap on Copy Edits to copy everything that was done to the image.

Open up another photo, tap on the same three dot icon, and choose Paste Edits and the second image will get the exact same adjustments. This feature is handy if you have a specific aesthetic that you like to have for all of your images or if you have a batch of iPhone photos taken at the same time that would benefit from similar improvements. Previously, copying edits across photos this way would require a third-party app, but now it can be done right in the default ‌Photos‌ app.

Apple has also made other improvements to the ‌Photos‌ app. There's an option to undo and redo edits so you don't need to discard all of your changes if something doesn't work out, and there is an option to sort the People album alphabetically for the first time. All of these new features, copy and paste included, are available in ‌iOS 16‌, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura.