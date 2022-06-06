Apple Debuts App Windows, Full External Display Support, and More for M1 iPads

by
Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced a series of iPadOS 16 features exclusive to iPads with the M1 chip, including support for virtual memory swap, windowing via Stage Manager, improved external display support, and more.

ipados stage manager external display
Virtual memory swap expands the amount of memory available to all iPad apps, with up to 16GB available to the most demanding apps on some iPad Pro models. iPadOS 16 includes a new way to scale the ‌iPad‌'s display to increase pixel density to see more inside apps, improving the multitasking experience.

Stage Manager provides an all-new way to manage windows on the ‌iPad‌, with support for groups of up to four windows. When using an external display, iPadOS will display a full dock and switch to Stage Manager. When using an external display, up to eight apps can run simultaneously between an ‌iPad‌ and an external display.

Reference Mode allows creators to exactly match color requirements in workflows like review and approve, color grading, and compositing.

These iPadOS 16 features are exclusive to iPads with the ‌M1‌ chip, including the fifth-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ and fifth-generation iPad Air. Reference Mode is only available on the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with Liquid Retina XDR display.

CornBeef4
CornBeef4
1 hour ago at 12:00 pm
Imagine waiting four years for a proper multitasking support (which this still isn't) and then being told I can't even run it on my 2018 ipad pro. Done with this bs. Gonna grab the new air or surface
bradman83
bradman83
1 hour ago at 12:00 pm
The inclusion of virtual memory swapping is absolutely huge and should not be understated. RAM limitations have been one of the biggest things holding many pro apps from the iPad which are now lifted.
johnhackworth
johnhackworth
1 hour ago at 12:01 pm
So my two year old iPad Pro will *never* get proper external display support? Seething.
bniu
bniu
1 hour ago at 11:58 am
Still no calculator, maybe next year…
szw-mapple fan
szw-mapple fan
57 minutes ago at 12:03 pm

Imagine waiting four years for a proper multitasking support (which this still isn't) and then being told I can't even run it on my 2018 ipad pro. Done with this bs. Gonna grab the new air or surface
This was never something that Apple promised when they introduced the 2018 iPad Pros. Buying devices hoping for future upgrades is not a wise buying decision if the device doesn't already work for you when you buy it.
szw-mapple fan
szw-mapple fan
1 hour ago at 12:00 pm
Finally some proper windowing support and scaling. Getting closer and closer to being able to make iPad my only machine on the go.
