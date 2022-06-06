iOS 16 Includes Fitness App As Standard, No Apple Watch Necessary

As part of its iOS 16 presentation at WWDC, Apple today revealed that iPhone users now have access to the Fitness app regardless of whether they have an Apple Watch or not.



Previously, the Fitness app was only accessible on iPhones that are paired with an Apple Watch, but no more.

On an ‌iPhone‌ with ‌iOS 16‌ installed, the Fitness app will use the ‌iPhone‌'s motion sensors to track things like steps, meaning all the activity that your ‌iPhone‌ tracks can be put toward closing your rings. You can set up a daily Move goal in the Fitness app and see how your active calories will help close your Move ring.

The ‌iPhone‌'s motion sensors can track steps, distance, flights climbed, and workouts from third-party apps, which can be converted into an estimation of active calories to contribute to your daily Move goal. You can also share your Move ring with friends for additional motivation.