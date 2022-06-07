iOS 16 Introduces Entirely Overhauled Home App to Focus More on Reliability and Ease of Use

The Home app on iOS is getting a major overhaul with iOS 16, with Apple saying it's doubling down on reliability and ease of use.



Apple says it has made changes to the "underlying architecture" of the Home app to enable "faster, more reliable performance, especially for homes with many smart accessories."

With the new Home app redesign, all users' rooms are displayed on one single page, with easily glanceable widgets that showcase current accessories and their status. Pressing on a room takes users to a dedicated space with more details and controls.



Along the top of the Home app, users get quick information at categories, such as how many lights are currently on, the temperature range across their house, what doors are unlocked, and more.

Categories are even more helpful, however, when they're tapped. When users tap on a specific category, such as security and cameras, they're shown all the active cameras around their entire home on a single page.

The Home app is also gaining new Lock Screen widgets that provide easy information right on the Lock Screen. ‌iOS 16‌ is currently available to developers and will be available to all users this fall.