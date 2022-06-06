M2 MacBooks Still Officially Support Only a Single External Display

Apple today unveiled new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models powered by its new M2 chip, and tech specs on Apple's website confirm that both notebooks officially support only a single external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz.

The previous-generation MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models with the M1 chip also supported only a single external display, according to Apple, but it was discovered that multiple displays can be connected to these notebooks with the use of DisplayLink adapters, and this will likely remain a workaround for the new M2 Macs.

The higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models support up to two external displays with the M1 Pro chip, and up to four with the M1 Max chip.

scheinderrob Avatar
scheinderrob
1 hour ago at 01:23 pm
epic fail
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain Avatar
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
1 hour ago at 01:26 pm
Ugh I waited for the M2 only for this reason.
Mat.Rynio Avatar
Mat.Rynio
55 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
Not a surprise. What funny is that people want Air to be Pro Mac. People, there is a reason Apple sells Basic/Air Macs and Pro Macs. If you want a Pro features u have to buy 14"/16" MacBook Pro (2021). Don't forget that Air is fanless laptop.
MauiPa Avatar
MauiPa
50 minutes ago at 01:40 pm

So instead of more cores we should be demanding more Thunderbolt controllers. I also noticed the new Air design does not have and SD card slot.
dude, it's the Air
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
59 minutes ago at 01:32 pm

Apple needs to hire new people. Between this and the iPhone for webcam is just too ****** to comprehend this cycle.
No idea why Apple is introducing the iPhone webcam kit. Not a big fan of it. Would have been easier if they just put better cameras inside the ? ?
jakey rolling Avatar
jakey rolling
22 minutes ago at 02:09 pm

Not a surprise. What funny is that people want Air to be Pro Mac. People, there is a reason Apple sells Basic/Air Macs and Pro Macs. If you want a Pro features u have to buy MacBook Pro. Don't forget that Air is fanless laptop.
TIL that something I've been doing on sub-$1000 PC laptops for over ten years is now somehow considered a "pro" feature in the Apple world.

LOL at this entire thread.
