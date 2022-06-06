iOS 16 Adds Support for Landscape Face ID

by

On supported iPhone models running iOS 16, Face ID is able to work in landscape mode, making it easier to unlock the ‌iPhone‌ when it's not held in the standard Portrait orientation.

There isn't a lot about the feature on Apple's website at the current time, but it sounds like it will offer a much improved unlocking experience. Apple does not specify which iPhones are considered "supported ‌iPhone‌ models," but it appears to be limited to the iPhone 13 as we were not able to get it to work on an iPhone 12 device.

Top Rated Comments

LarrySW Avatar
LarrySW
1 hour ago at 01:27 pm

This feature does not appear to be implemented in the current beta
Are you sure?

I just tried it on my iPhone 13 Pro in landscape which is running iOS 16 Beta 1 and it worked.
Score: 5 Votes
Canubis Avatar
Canubis
1 hour ago at 01:30 pm
So, can we hope for a Landscape mode Homescreen as well?
Just last week I saw Landscape Homescreen on the aging iPhone 7 Max of my sister and was stunned this existed on that model but was apparently removed for any later phone with FaceID.
Score: 5 Votes
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
50 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
Now give us a landscape lock screen for all current devices.
Score: 3 Votes
Return Zero Avatar
Return Zero
1 hour ago at 01:29 pm
LONG overdue, like the ability to mark texts as unread. Better late than never.
Score: 3 Votes
xxray Avatar
xxray
1 hour ago at 01:34 pm
Kinda frustrating to know that this has just been a software limitation this whole time. I mean, I’m glad to get it. Better late than never, but still.
Score: 3 Votes
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
50 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
Now let us remove the home bar what’s the issue Apple some people don’t need it ruining the display
Score: 1 Votes
