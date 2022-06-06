iOS 16 Adds Support for Landscape Face ID

On supported iPhone models running iOS 16, Face ID is able to work in landscape mode, making it easier to unlock the ‌iPhone‌ when it's not held in the standard Portrait orientation.



There isn't a lot about the feature on Apple's website at the current time, but it sounds like it will offer a much improved unlocking experience. Apple does not specify which iPhones are considered "supported ‌iPhone‌ models," but it appears to be limited to the iPhone 13 as we were not able to get it to work on an iPhone 12 device.