Apple Releasing 35W Power Adapter With Dual USB-C Ports in Standard and Compact Sizes
Following its WWDC 2022 keynote today, Apple has listed a new 35W power adapter with dual USB-C ports as "coming soon" on its online store. The adapter will be available in both standard and compact sizes, with both priced at $59 in the United States.
The adapters can be used to charge two devices at the same time and feature foldable prongs. Apple recommends using the adapters with the new MacBook Air, but they are also compatible with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods models.
The compact adapter will be included in the box with the new MacBook Air when configured with an M2 chip with a 10-core GPU and 512GB of storage or better.
Apple has not provided a specific release date for purchasing the adapters separately.
