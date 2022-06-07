iOS 16 Includes Revamped Dictation System With Cleaner Interface, Smarter Punctuation and Emojis

iOS 16 includes a revamped Dictation system that features a cleaner interface that makes it easier to switch between voice and typing, as well as automatic punctuation and support for emoji insertion.



The new Dictation experience, powered entirely by on-device intelligence, aims to make it easier for users to switch between voice input and typing.

Unlike on previous versions of iOS, the Dictation panel no longer replaces the iOS keyboard. With ‌iOS 16‌, the keyboard remains open and visible, letting users type if needed during dictation.

Dictation will now also automatically add punctuation to your text and has support for adding emojis by simply saying phrases like "mind blown emoji." Automatic punctuation and the improvements to Dictation in ‌iOS 16‌ are also coming to Siri.