Apple Pay Later Will Let You Pay for Purchases Through an Installment Plan With No Interest or Fees

by

Later this fall, Apple Pay Later will let customers in the United States pay for online and in-app purchases through a six-week installment plan with no interest or fees.

apple pay later
Previewed at WWDC, Apple Pay Later will let customers split a purchase into four equal payments paid over the course of six weeks. Apple Pay Later will include zero interest and no fees and will be available "everywhere Apple Pay is accepted," according to Apple.

apple pay later wallet
Inside the Wallet app, users will see a new overview of all of their upcoming payments and how much they owe and can set a personal budget. Apple says that Apple Pay Later will only be available to qualifying applicants, but no further details have been shared.

The development of Apple Pay Later was first reported by Bloomberg in July 2021. Apple Pay Later is one of several new features coming to the Wallet app with iOS 16, including a built-in parcel and order tracking.

Kev0172 Avatar
Kev0172
1 hour ago at 01:45 am
I find the 3 x fortnightly payment thing a bit strange. The use case for this would normally be to spread the cost across salary payments which, in the UK, normally happen monthly. I appreciate this is US only, so perhaps the payment frequency is different in the US?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
39 minutes ago at 02:06 am
Really wish the additional Apple Pay features eventually trickle out internationally, feel like they're great features that I would definitely use.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kyjaotkb Avatar
kyjaotkb
35 minutes ago at 02:11 am

I find the 3 x fortnightly payment thing a bit strange. The use case for this would normally be to spread the cost across salary payments which, in the UK, normally happen monthly. I appreciate this is US only, so perhaps the payment frequency is different in the US?
US workers generally get paid fortnightly, and this is a US-only feature for now.
Here in the UK it is common to have a credit card where, if you pay back your debt monthly with direct debit, you end up having ~1.5 month interest-free (I have that with my Amex).
PS autocorrect wrote that US workers get laid fortnightly, does Apple know something I don’t?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
22 minutes ago at 02:23 am

It's a shame they seem to have little interest in adding these things worldwide. Australia still don't even have Apple Cash, and I doubt this will be coming our way. Which is strange, considering 99% of the country runs on contactless/Apple Pay. I get it's not as simple as "just doing it", but c'mon.
Yeah, it's really frustrating. Contactless payments have been the norm in the UK for like 12-14 years now.

I'm sure there was some rumours about international availability maybe coming soon, but who knows. Suppose we'll just need to wait ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
entropys Avatar
entropys
18 minutes ago at 02:28 am
Australia is paid fortnightly too. I suspect it will be a while before we get the feature, given how fast Apple Australia doesn’t move.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
