iPadOS 16 Tidbits: Drastically Improved Files App, System-Wide Undo/Redo, and More

by

iPadOS 16 is now available to developer beta testers with improvements in Messages and Safari and the all-new Stage Manager, enabling multiple app windows and Mac-like multitasking on M1 iPads.

ipados 16
As has always been the case, many features are shared across iOS and iPadOS, and that's certainly true this year. iPadOS 16 gains several major new features from iOS 16, including the ability to edit and unsend Messages, improvements to Focus, and more.

There are, however, some features and changes exclusive to iPadOS 16 that take even more advantage of the iPad and its performance. We've highlighted a few iPadOS 16 tidbits below:

Files App Gets Quality of Life Improvements

ipados 16 files app changes
The Files app on iPadOS 16 is gaining some much-requested features from ‌iPad‌ users, including easier navigation buttons, easier access to common controls such as duplicate and rename, the ability to change file extensions, and more. The new changes are part of Apple's efforts to make iPadOS apps more "desktop-class."

System-Wide Undo and Redo and Find and Replace

ipados 19 find and replace
iPadOS is gaining system-wide undo and redo functionality, making it easer and more Mac-like for users to easily revert changes made in apps and across the system. iPadOS 16 also introduces system-wide find and replace that in the Notes app, works in-line.

Reference Mode Support on 12.9-inch iPad Pro

m1 ipad pro video editing
With the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro running iPadOS 16, users can take advantage of the Liquid Retina XDR Display and use the ‌iPad‌ as a reference monitor. This is aimed at artists and creators who need accurate colors and vivid detail when working on large projects.

Option to Turn on Lock to End Call

ipados 16 lock to end call
Under Settings, Accessibility, and Touch, users can now choose to toggle on "Lock to End Call," making it easer to end a current call by pressing the top button.

Related Roundup: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
49 minutes ago at 12:57 pm
Very nice quality of life changes!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kevcube Avatar
kevcube
1 hour ago at 12:44 pm

Option to Turn on Lock to End Call
Finally!!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
57 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
Files finally allows you to force download files and folders! ??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

ipados 16 lock screen

iOS 16 Lock Screen Customizations Not Coming to iPadOS 16

Monday June 6, 2022 1:56 pm PDT by
With iOS 16, Apple is giving users unprecedented levels of customization for the Lock Screen, letting them change the font and colors, add widgets, and so much more. None of those customization features, however, are coming to iPadOS 16. While in most releases, iOS and iPadOS share many of the same features, this year there seems to be a larger separation between the two platforms. On iPadOS ...
Read Full Article76 comments
f1654540296

iPad Finally Gains Weather App With iPadOS 16

Monday June 6, 2022 11:57 am PDT by
With iPadOS 16, Apple is finally bringing a native Weather app to the iPad, taking advantage of the larger iPad display. Apple is also introducing WeatherKit for developers on the platform. The iPad's lack of a Weather app has been a long-running joke with iPad users. While iPadOS 16 brings a Weather app to the iPad, it does not seem the iPad is gaining a Calculator app. iPadOS 16 will be...
Read Full Article83 comments
iPad Pro Big Ol Logo

Apple Aiming to Make iPad More Mac-Like With iPadOS 16 Multitasking Changes

Thursday June 2, 2022 9:33 am PDT by
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
Read Full Article392 comments
iOS 15

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to Developers

Wednesday May 18, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming two days after the launch of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5. Developers can download iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. We don't yet know what...
Read Full Article63 comments
ipados stage manager external display

Apple Debuts App Windows, Full External Display Support, and More for M1 iPads

Monday June 6, 2022 11:54 am PDT by
Apple today announced a series of iPadOS 16 features exclusive to iPads with the M1 chip, including support for virtual memory swap, windowing via Stage Manager, improved external display support, and more. Virtual memory swap expands the amount of memory available to all iPad apps, with up to 16GB available to the most demanding apps on some iPad Pro models. iPadOS 16 includes a new way to...
Read Full Article245 comments
ipados stage manager external display

iPadOS 16's Best Feature is Limited to M1 iPads

Tuesday June 7, 2022 9:26 am PDT by
Apple yesterday unveiled iPadOS 16, the newest version of the iOS operating system designed for the tablet form factor. iPadOS 16 has many of the features that are coming to iOS 16, but it also has some iPad specific updates. One of those new features is an updated multitasking system called Stage Manager, but many iPad users are never going to get to test out Stage Manager because it only...
Read Full Article220 comments
iOS 15

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to Developers

Tuesday April 5, 2022 10:02 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming three weeks after the launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. Developers can download iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article35 comments
iOS 15

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to Developers

Tuesday May 31, 2022 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming two weeks after the release of the first beta. Developers can download iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. We don't yet know what might be...
Read Full Article14 comments

Popular Stories

wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1664 comments
ios 16 features collage

Apple Announces iOS 16: First Look at New Features

Monday June 6, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more. Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Read Full Article89 comments
m2 macbook air keyboard

Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article337 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at the WWDC 2022 Keynote in 13 Minutes

Monday June 6, 2022 3:29 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who...
Read Full Article96 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

What's New in tvOS 16 for Apple TV: Features and Enhancements

Tuesday June 7, 2022 8:26 am PDT by
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update. An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Read Full Article102 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more. The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...
Read Full Article102 comments