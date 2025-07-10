M5 MacBook Pro No Longer Coming in 2025

Apple does not plan to refresh any Macs with updated M5 chips in 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are now planned for the first half of 2026.



Gurman previously said that Apple would debut the M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ models in late 2025, but his newest report suggests that Apple is "considering" pushing them back to 2026. Apple is now said to be "internally targeting" a launch early next year.

The current M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max ‌MacBook Pro‌ models were announced in October 2024 and released in November 2024, so pushing the M5 models back to 2026 would see Apple skipping a yearly refresh. It is typical for new Macs to come out in October or November after the September iPhone event.

Gurman does not give a reason why Apple is potentially "delaying" the launch of the M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ models, but he says the timing is fluid, so there may still be a chance that we get the new Macs before the end of the year.

The M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ models will have few changes beyond the M5 chip update, because Apple is planning for bigger changes in for the M6 ‌MacBook Pro‌. The next ‌MacBook Pro‌ models are expected to transition to OLED displays and new case designs. Rumors have suggested the OLED ‌MacBook Pro‌ would come in 2026, but if Apple is planning to launch the M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ models in 2026, that might mean the OLED model will be pushed to 2027. Alternatively, Apple could debut the M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ in early 2026 and the OLED version in late 2026, but that would be unusual.

Apple is also planning to release M5 ‌MacBook Air‌ models in 2026, which will replace the current M4 models. Other rumors suggest Apple is working on a MacBook that has an A18 Pro chip in it for 2026, but Gurman didn't mention it.

The M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ and ‌MacBook Air‌ models could be accompanied by a new display that Apple has in the works. Apple is developing an external monitor that is expected to be a follow up to the 2022 Studio Display. It is expected to launch in early 2026.